Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 55,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.8% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,704,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,082. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

