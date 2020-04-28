Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys 40,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,728,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $73.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

