Wesleyan Assurance Society Grows Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2,533.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society owned approximately 0.12% of Sabre worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Sabre by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 233,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sabre by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 27,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sabre by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,403,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,452,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 8,388,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

