Wesleyan Assurance Society Takes $1.68 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.45. 1,855,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,556. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

