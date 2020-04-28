Wesleyan Assurance Society Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $297,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 19.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock traded up $36.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,439.32. 612,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,354.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,799.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,797.15.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

