Western Midstream Partners (WES) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $723.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.34 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.25. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.52%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.60%.

In related news, Director James R. Crane acquired 340,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Ure acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

