Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,764 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.59. 337,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

