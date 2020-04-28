Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,471 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.94. 2,332,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,867. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

