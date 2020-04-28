Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $106.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,290. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average of $119.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8217 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

