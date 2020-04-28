Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after buying an additional 133,790 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. 436,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,933. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.