Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639,809. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

