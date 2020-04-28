Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $17.55 on Tuesday, reaching $403.83. 10,080,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

