Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 107.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,523,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after purchasing an additional 168,907 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 69,652 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.94. 2,230,889 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4104 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.