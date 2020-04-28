Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $78.36. 1,825,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,209. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.86.

