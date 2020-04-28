Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,633 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

VIG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.99. 1,315,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,420. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $130.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

