Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.10% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMTM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MMTM traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day moving average of $130.97. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $146.69.

