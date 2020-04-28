Westrock (WRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Westrock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Westrock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

