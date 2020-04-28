Westwood Management Corp IL Cuts Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 55,550 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises about 11.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.76% of Teladoc Health worth $85,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $2,656,243.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438 in the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $13.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.15. 5,499,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,163. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $203.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.22.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

