Westwood Management Corp IL Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,412.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $1,573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,783 shares of company stock worth $66,623,857. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,246. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

