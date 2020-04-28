Westwood Management Corp IL Makes New Investment in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Avalara comprises 0.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 24.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Avalara by 91.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avalara by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.76.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $1,415,676.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,850 shares of company stock worth $6,349,320 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.18. 578,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -136.22 and a beta of 0.65. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.