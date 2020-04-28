Westwood Management Corp IL Reduces Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. LHC Group comprises about 3.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.59% of LHC Group worth $26,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,845,000 after acquiring an additional 461,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,652,000 after buying an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,150,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,856,000 after buying an additional 45,657 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,784,000 after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Shares of LHCG traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,318. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.