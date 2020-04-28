Westwood Management Corp IL Reduces Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up 2.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.29% of Guardant Health worth $19,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2,247.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 801,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,961. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -91.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $37,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,882 shares of company stock valued at $18,193,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

