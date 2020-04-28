Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 16,400 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 3.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra increased their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,925. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.37. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

