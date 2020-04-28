Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 6,100 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 3.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.19% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,468,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded down $8.93 on Tuesday, reaching $312.01. The stock had a trading volume of 233,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,400. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $340.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.72 and a 200-day moving average of $298.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

