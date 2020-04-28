Whitecap Resources Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.39. 4,304,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The company has a market cap of $540.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1092361 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$3.00 price target on Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Laurentian set a C$3.00 price target on Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares in the company, valued at C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,491.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

