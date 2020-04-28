Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,168 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Mongodb worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mongodb by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Mongodb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,211,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. BidaskClub cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total transaction of $3,210,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,858,152.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,783.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,807,653 in the last three months. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.75. 709,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,195. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.95.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.