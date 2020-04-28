Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,921 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.08. 11,899,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,701,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.82.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

