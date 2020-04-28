Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,137. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.76.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

