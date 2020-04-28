Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of RLI worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of RLI by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of RLI by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan S. Fleming purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RLI traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. 347,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,885. RLI Corp has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.68 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

