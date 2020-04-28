Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Graco worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,937 shares of company stock worth $15,757,879. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 641,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

