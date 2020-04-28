Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 205,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,192,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 427.2% in the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 47,694 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $265,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,211. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

