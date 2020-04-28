Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 245,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 162,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after buying an additional 84,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after buying an additional 80,888 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,508. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

