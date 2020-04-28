Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,872. The stock has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

