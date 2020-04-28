Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 354,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after buying an additional 927,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

