Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,731,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,812,914. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

