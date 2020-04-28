Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in WD-40 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $177.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,519. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

