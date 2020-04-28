Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,966,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,036. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.