Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.35. 570,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,288. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.52. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

