Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

ATVI traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.86. 7,907,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,092,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

