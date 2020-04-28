Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 975.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.43. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $186.31 and a 52 week high of $319.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.