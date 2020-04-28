Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

NYSE:TDY traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.90. 145,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,210. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,452.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total value of $653,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,301,351.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

