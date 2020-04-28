Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 4,473 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Graco by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GGG. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,926 shares in the company, valued at $12,208,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,937 shares of company stock worth $15,757,879. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. 641,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

