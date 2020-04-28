Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

