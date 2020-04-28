Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.31. 1,382,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

