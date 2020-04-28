Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 84,551 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,551 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $20,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,691,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average is $75.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

