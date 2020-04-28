Whittier Trust Co. Sells 13,224 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.33. 327,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,508. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

