Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,623 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 214,754 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927,221 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $323,916,000 after buying an additional 205,617 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 125,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. 12,709,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,818,005. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

