Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,013 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $166.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

