Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,692 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

