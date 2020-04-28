Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,320 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,464,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $367,545,000 after buying an additional 212,728 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,460,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,587,438. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.07. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.